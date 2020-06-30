Cheyenne Mayor Says COVID-19 Compliance Checks Won’t Be Random

City of Cheyenne Facebook Page

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said on Twitter Monday that recently announced checks by Cheyenne Police to make sure that businesses are complying with restrictions designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus will be prompted by complaints rather than conducted randomly.

The mayor tweeted the following comment:

For clarification, city police will be responding to complaints only. Random compliance checks will not be initiated by city police.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health announced on Friday evening that they would be working with local law enforcement on compliance checks in bars and restaurants.

Law enforcement has the authority through State Statute to issue citations for establishments “willfully violating, disobeying or disregarding public health laws of Wyoming or orders”. State Statutes authorize citations with penalties ranging between $100 and $1,000. - Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health



