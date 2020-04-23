Cheyenne Mayor: We Don’t Need to Be the Safe Haven for Coloradans

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says now is not the time for Coloradans to "partake in activities in Cheyenne and Laramie County and Albany County."

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Colorado has been under a stay-at-home order since March 26. The order -- which was extended on April 11 -- expires this Sunday, April 26.

"We get Colorado visitors daily," Orr said Wednesday during her Facebook Live update. "Two weeks ago on the weekend there were crazy numbers of Colorado residents coming into Laramie to the fly fishing shop to get weekend passes to go fishing."

Concerned about the issue, Orr called the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to discuss the possibility of putting a hold on the issuance of non-resident fishing licenses.

"Kudos to our Wyoming Game and Fish and the governor's office, they saw that as a real issue too, and so there is a moratorium on issuing out-of-state fishing licenses for the time being," said Orr.

"We don't need to be the safe haven, if you will, for our neighbors to the south ... because they do have a large amount of cases," she added. "We also need to do what's right by Wyoming and protect our own."

