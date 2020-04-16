Cheyenne Mayor: ‘We’re Prepared’ for Peak in COVID-19 Cases

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says community representatives are primed for a surge in coronavirus cases.

"We know that we have not yet hit our peak ... and we're prepared for it," Orr said during her Facebook Live update Wednesday evening.

"We did get several hundred extra tests, and so we should be sitting at least okay for testing right now," she added.

Laramie County reported its first death related to the virus Wednesday morning -- an older Laramie County man who died Tuesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hospitalized for several weeks.

"God bless him and his family, he had quite the battle," said Orr. "He was one of our first identified cases to my knowledge."

Orr says the "good thing" is that roughly half of the county's 64 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

