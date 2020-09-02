Cheyenne Meteorological Summer Breaks Local Heat Records

If you think the months of June, July, and August in the Cheyenne area were unusually hot, you are right.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says those three months were the hottest ever recorded in the Cheyenne area. The three months, comprising the ''Meteorological Summer" (as opposed to the calendar summer, which comes to an end later this month) had the highest average daily temperature on record for the area.

It's probably not too surprising that the period was also unusually dry, the 16th driest on record. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted the following statement and graphics on its Facebook page:

If you thought the past three months were hot, you are correct. The average temperature in Cheyenne for the June through August period has been 70.0 degrees, making it the warmest such period ever recorded. The second warmest such period was 69.9 degrees in 2012. Interestingly, 8 of the 10 warmest June through August periods have occurred since 2000

Image may contain: text that says 'EATHER CHEYENNE Top Ten Warmest 70 70 -August Periods Average Temperature in Cheyenne, Wyoming 69.8 69.9 69.6 69.4 69.2 69.3 69 69.2 68.8 69 68.6 68.8 68.4 68.8 2020 2012 68.7 2002 2006 68.6 2007 2013 Year 1936 68.5 2001 Published on: 09/01/202 at 4:32PM 1988 2016'

Image may contain: text that says 'A Hot & Dry Summer Summary for Meteorological Summer (Jun-Aug) Cheyenne, WY Scottsbluff, NE Average High of 85.3° (5.3° Above Normal) 1st Warmest (Previous 85.0 in 2012) Average High of 92.7° (6.3° Above Normal) 2nd Warmest (Record 93.6° in 2012) Average Temp of 70.0° (3.6 Above Normal) 1st Warmest (Previous 69.9° in 2012) NOAA NEATHER CHEYENNE Average Temp of 75.4° (4.3° Above Normal) 2nd Warmest (Record 76.4° in 2012) 3.96 Inches of Rain 2.52" Below Normal 16th Driest 1.87 Inches of Rain 4.11" Below Normal 3rd Driest'

 

