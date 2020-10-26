Cheyenne Meteorologist: 14 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne officially got 14 inches of snow from a winter storm that passed through the area over the weekend.

When asked about the snowfall total on Monday, Day explained why the total might be higher than it appeared at first glance:

''They measure as it falls not after it settles also the very cold temperatures cause the snow crystals to stack higher as compared to when it is not as cold."

Day is the founder and President of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne.