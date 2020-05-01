Cheyenne Meteorologist Predicts ‘Pretty Average’ Summer Weather

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. is predicting ''pretty average" summer weather in southeast Wyoming in 2020.

Day, founder and proprietor of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne, says that means this summer will be warmer and drier than what the region experienced in 2019, which he says was unusually cool and wet.

But he says this summer will probably be pretty typical of the kind of weather that long-time residents have come to expect in southeast Wyoming.