Cheyenne Municipal Building to Reopen After Week-Long Closure

The Cheyenne Municipal Building will reopen Monday after an individual in the building testing positive for COVID-19 forced its closure this week, the city said Thursday.

City spokesman Michael Skinner says the building has been professionally cleaned and disinfected, and any modifications of return to work for employees will be determined by their respective department director.

"Safety protocols at the building remain in place for both employees and the public," he said. "This includes required face masks upon entry and in common areas, use of hand sanitizer, and social distancing when possible."

Skinner says members of the public are still encouraged to call and schedule an appointment with city staff.

