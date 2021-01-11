Cheyenne Named Top City In Wyoming To Get A Job In 2021

It's been an interesting 11 days into 2021, but here's a silver lining for you, especially if you're looking for a new job for the new year. The website Zippia recently did a survey, looking for the top cities for jobs in each state and the Capitol City came out on top for 2021 job seekers. Here's how they figured it out.

All of our data came from the most recent 5-year Census ACS. The only exception being the “increase in salary year over year,” in which case we compared the median salary from the most recent report with the second most recent report. The higher the more recent wage comparatively, the better. While the unemployment rates do not reflect fluctuations in unemployment from the pandemic, they do give a picture of the overall economic health of the region. Only census-designated places with a working population of over 20,000 were looked at in our study. Each factor was equally ranked. After ranking, we then selected the city in each state with the best opportunities.

Via Zippia

If you're interested in checking out neighboring states, it's interesting that Broomfield leads Colorado. Maybe I'm just thinking that the city with the best job opportunities would come from the most populated cities? I mean, sure, Broomfield is swell and it's basically in Denver, but, I'm surprised a larger city in Colorado didn't make the cut. I digress. Happy job hunting, if that's what you're looking for this year!