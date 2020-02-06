Cheyenne National Weather Service Updates Winter Storm Prediction

The latest forecast from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has downgraded the amount of snow forecast in the Cheyenne and Laramie areas, although forecasters say up to 6 inches of snow is possible in those communities.

Here is the latest statement, issued on Thursday morning:

''Hazards: Significant snow accumulations of 2-4+ feet are likely for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. Snow is expected for the areas outside the mountains. Travel impacts will be likely along I-25 and I-80.

Timing: Mountain snow will continue through early Saturday. Snow outside of the mountains is expected Thursday night through Saturday morning with the heaviest snow after midnight Friday.

Uncertainty: Exactly where the heaviest snow bands will develop outside of the mountain areas. Recent model guidance has backed off on bands of heavy snow from northern Albany County through Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. However, the possibility still exists for a heavy band of 6+ inches of snow in the hatched area Friday.''