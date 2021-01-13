Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Winds

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect wind speeds of 70-80 mph today [Jan 13] and tomorrow.

The agency has posted high wind warnings for the region, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie. The weather service posted this statement on its website:

Various High Wind Watches (brown) and High Wind Warnings (yellow) are in effect from today into Friday. Winds will gust up to 80 mph at wind prone locations, and up to 70 mph elsewhere

• Be alert for the possibility of dangerous travel conditions today and Thursday. Widespread High Wind event through Thursday. Continued High Wind Watches for the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday and Friday.

• A HIGH blow over risk exists along Interstates 25 and 80.

• Wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph for wind prone areas. 60 to 70 mph will occur outside wind prone areas.