Cheyenne National Weather Service: Winter Storm Possible Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about a possible winter storm in eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle later this week.

But the agency also says that because the possible arrival of the storm is a few days off, it's confidence that the storm will happen remains low at this point.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A potential winter storm with heavy snow and strong winds may develop late this week across Southeast Wyoming and Western Nebraska. There is potential for some moderate to heavy snow accumulations from late Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. What we don’t know is exactly where the heaviest snow will fall. This is because the storm system is still several days away and currently off the California Coast. As it moves closer, confidence in a solution will increase. For now the best chance for heavy snow will be midday Thursday along and east of the Laramie Range as well as in the Snowys and Sierra Madres. But all of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle should stay alert as small changes can bring big differences in snowfall amounts and wind speeds."