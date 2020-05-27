Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Still On Despite COVID-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne police are gearing up for their 11th annual Neighborhood Night Out on July 7.

Officer David Inman says the department will host a block captains planning meeting at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center next Wednesday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m.

"Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate," said Inman.

"This fun planning meeting will be informational and include open discussion, planning and an opportunity to share ideas for another great year in our Cheyenne community," he added.

Inman says there were 30 block parties last year.

"The block parties are a way to strengthen community relationships and to get to know your local officers," said Inman.

"The only difference is (this year) we can't provide the overtime for the officers to go out there and hang out because everyone had to cut funding because of this corona thing, but hopefully the officers working the street will stop by some of these parties and get some food and hang out a little bit," he added.

