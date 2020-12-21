Cheyenne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Moves To Municipal Building

Visit Cheyenne has announced that the annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop will move to the city municipal building at 2101 O'Neil Avenue (commonly referred to as city hall).

The event for the last nine years had been held at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

The traditional children's Ball Drop, which had been held at 6 p.m., has been cancelled for this year but is slated to return next year, according to a news release. The event this year will begin at 11:59 directly in front of the municipal building, but organizers say the fireworks will be visible throughout the neighbourhood.

To see the show, people are being asked to park in any of the parking lots around the neighbourhood near the building and watch from their cars.. O'Neil between 20th and 21st streets will be temporarily blocked off.

The changes this year were largely made to encourage social distancing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Visit Cheyenne CEO Dominic Bravo was also quoted in the news release as saying:

“I don’t think many people will be sad to say goodbye to 2020. The ringing in of the new year is always full of hope and anticipation. Visit Cheyenne felt that we needed to give the community something to look forward to, and these fireworks and traditional count down gives Cheyenne a celebration that can be done responsibly.”

