Cheyenne Now Has 7th Best Unemployment Recovery Rate

As the entire country is in the process of recovering from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Wyoming has fared well overall when it comes to unemployment rate recovery. But then when you break it down to cities, Cheyenne has made one of the best recoveries from unemployment in the entire U.S.

While unemployment has affected nearly every city in the U.S. during the pandemic, Cheyenne is doing better than 96 percent of the biggest cities in the country as we have the 7th best unemployment rate recovery of any city in the U.S. Our friends at WalletHub researched 180 of the biggest cities in the country to find the results.

The current national unemployment rate is 10.2 percent which is an improvement from the 14.7 percent at the 'peak' of the pandemic. To give you an idea of where Cheyenne stands, their unemployment rate (as of the end of July 2020) is at 6.1 percent, which is 10th of all U.S. cities. Two other key statistics for Cheyenne's ranking in unemployment due to the ongoing pandemic are as follows:

81.31% Change in Unemployment (July 2020 vs July 2019) 1,940 unemployed people in July 2020 vs 1,070 in July 2019; 10th best recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment (July 2020 vs July 2019) 53.60% Change in Unemployment (July 2020 vs January 2020) 1,940 unemployed people in July 2020 vs 1,263 in January 2020; 3rd best recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment (July 2020 vs January 2020)

While none of these numbers are ideal, in comparison to the rest of the nation, Cheyenne is sitting in a decent spot. Bismarck, ND had the best unemployment rate of any city in the nation at just 4.9 percent. Finishing near the bottom of the list of the 180 biggest cities on the list were Rochester, NY, New York, NY, Newark, NJ, Buffalo, NY and Detroit. Each of those cities has an unemployment rate at 20 percent or higher.

For all other cities in the rankings, check out the map below: