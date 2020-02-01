Cheyenne NWS: 10 Inches Of Snow Possible With Winter Storm

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded the area covered by a Winter Storm Watch starting late Sunday afternoon.

The agency sent out this statement early on Saturday:

''Here are the current event impact highlights:

A potential Winter Storm will develop late this weekend through early next week.

Areas have been added to the previously issued Winter Storm Watch for Sunday night through Tuesday.

Exact snow amounts are still uncertain but heavy snow is possible.

Travel issues may develop in falling and blowing snow. ''

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''5:45 AM February 1st - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of Southeast Wyoming as winter weather conditions are likely beginning Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday. Significant snowfall accumulations are possible for much of the area which will create hazardous driving conditions heading into the work week. Additionally, strong winds are expected during and in the days following this winter storm which will result in blowing snow and reduced visibility on roadways.''