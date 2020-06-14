Cheyenne NWS Confirms June 6 Tornado In Snowy Range

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says it has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Turpin Reservoir area of the Snowy Range Mountains on June 6.

The agency says the twister occurred during a rare derecho event.

The agency has posted this statement on its website:

A tornado has been confirmed in the Snowy Range north of Turpin Reservoir during last Saturday's (6 June 2020) rare derecho event. Our office conducted two surveys on the damage path Monday and Thursday. The short-lived tornado snapped and uprooted hundreds of trees along a 1.21 mile long path that was up to 600 yards wide at one point. Based on the damage, maximum estimated wind speeds were 105 MPH which rates this tornado as an EF-1. For additional information, check out the latest Public Information Statement on the damage survey results: https://bit.ly/2zwa0gk/