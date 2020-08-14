Cheyenne NWS: Drought Conditions Seen In Many Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says varying degrees of drought conditions are being seen across much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency released this statement on Friday;

Drought Conditions: Unfortunately, southeast WY and western NE are running below normal rainfall wise, over both short and long-term time frames, resulting in expansion and deepening drought impacts. SE WY and the NE Panhandle range from Severe Drought (D2) to Abnormally Dry (D0). Pockets of Extreme Drought (D3) are also appearing in portions of central and north WY. It's feasible these areas could expand closer towards the WY/NE border over the coming weeks.