Cheyenne NWS: Expect A Hot Day With Smoke From Fires

Donovan Short, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Wyoming residents should be prepared for warm temperatures with a fair amount of smoke in the air on Monday.

The smoke is expected to blow in from the southwest, where wildfires are raging. The agency posted this statement on its website:

Greetings! Hazy conditions due to wildfires in the desert southwest will be present today. Elevated fire weather concerns are present for today and Tuesday. Hot, dry, and breezy conditions are expected. A cold front will arrive from the northwest throughout the day Wednesday, but temperatures will still be elevated east of the Laramie Range. There is a small chance for afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday. Temperatures are slightly cooler for Thursday and Friday as multiple weather disturbances continue to move over the area.