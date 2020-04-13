Cheyenne NWS: Expect Cool, Unsettled Weather This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting cool, unsettled weather for the work week this week.
The agency posted this statement on its website early Monday morning:
''Here is the five-day forecast for this week. It will generally be cool and unsettled through the week as several areas of disturbed weather push through the area. A stalled frontal system may result in accumulating snowfall late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Stay tuned. Thankfully, near or above-average temperatures will return to the region for next weekend."