Cheyenne NWS: Expect Mullen Fire Smoke To Continue To Spread

National Weather Service

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest will continue to spread across the region today, affecting air quality and visibility.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page today:

''Conditions in Laramie have already begun to deteriorate as visibility is hovering between 1-2 miles from 7am-8am MDT this morning. Look for the local #MullenFire_WY to have high impacts to visibility and air quality as this smoke propagates further to the east toward Cheyenne and potentially the southernmost counties of the Nebraska Panhandle later today."