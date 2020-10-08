Cheyenne NWS Fire Smoke Projections For Thursday, Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released it's simulated fire smoke projections for southeast Wyoming for Thursday and Friday.

The smoke is being generated by the Mullen Fire, which has been burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest since Sept. 17. At last report on Wednesday afternoon, the fire had consumed almost 167,000 aces and was 14 percent contained.

The agency posted this information on its Facebook page:

Here is the HRRR simulated total smoke plume dispersal model from 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Friday. Orange to darker red colors depict poor air quality at the surface for the times provided.

