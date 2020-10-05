Cheyenne NWS: No Significant Precipitation Over The Next Week

While firefighters battling the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest probably wouldn't seeing a little rain or even snow to help them in their efforts, forecasters don't expect that in the next few days.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website on Monday morning:

Warm temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue this week across southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. However, a change in the weather pattern appears to be on the horizon beginning this weekend. Temperatures will trend cooler with a decent possibility of much-needed rainfall across the region by early next week.