Cheyenne NWS: Quarter-Size Hail, 60 MPH Winds Possible Monday

Derede Darden

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about possibly severe thunderstorms in some areas of eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday afternoon.

The agency posted this statement early Monday morning:

Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Monday afternoon. Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms exists for the most northern areas of the Nebraska Panhandle closest to the South Dakota border. Storms are expected to develop along the Laramie Range by mid-afternoon moving east into the Nebraska Panhandle by early evening. Hail up to the size of a quarter, strong wind gusts up to 60 MPH are also possible with these storms. Stay weather aware Monday afternoon and make sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings in case any storms turn severe.