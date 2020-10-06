Cheyenne NWS Smoke Simulation Forecast For Tuesday, Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting smoke plumes from the Mullen Fire to extend across southeast Wyoming on Tuesday morning and especially Tuesday afternoon.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

''Here is the simulated HRRR smoke plume model through noon Wednesday. Areas/times to focus on are later this evening into the overnight hours for the Laramie, WY region as the #MullenFire_WY begins to have smoke move more easterly. The Cheyenne, WY area will likely see some smoke Tuesday morning and again late in the afternoon. The western Nebraska Panhandle will have a small lobe of smoke from wildfires further to the west affect it later Tuesday morning temporarily before the larger smoke plume from the #MullenFire arrives later on in the afternoon hours for Tuesday."