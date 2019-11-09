Cheyenne NWS: Snow, Freezing Rain Expected In SE Wyoming Sunday

Chris Brooks, Townsquare Media

While much of this weekend's weather will be unseasonably nice for November in southeast Wyoming, a big change is expected late Sunday into Monday.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website:

''Light snow and Freezing Drizzle will be possible from late Sunday through Early Monday morning as a strong cold front brings much colder air into the area. Expect light snow beginning after sunset further north and near midnight further south. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Monday morning.''

