Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In Some Areas

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds and large hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today (Tuesday), and to a lesser extend again tomorrow.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening. Severe storms are likely, mainly east of the Laramie Range with strong wind gusts and large hail the main threats. Another chance for severe storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening with greater instability and increased upslope flow east of the mountains. Large hail and strong wind gusts will accompany stronger storms. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out Wednesday.''