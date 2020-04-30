Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Quarter-Size Hail Possible On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some severe storms are possible across southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon and evening,

The agency says some of the storms would include 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. The agency posted this statement on its website:

A few thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. A few storms that develop may become severe with up to quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also expected. Be sure to stay weather aware and prepare your different methods of receiving warning information. Also take the current time to review the difference between Watch and Warning.