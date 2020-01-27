Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Poor I-80 Travel Conditions

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to be ready for poor travel conditions along portions of Interstate 80 today (Monday).

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Current webcams from WYDOT show hazardous travel conditions on I-80 in Carbon and Albany Counties in Wyoming. Roads are slick and visibility is low in areas of snowfall. Go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures before you begin travel on I-80 today. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 PM MST."