The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning travelers in southeast Wyoming to watch out for blowing snow and icy travel conditions, especially on Interstate 80.

The agency posted this statement on Sunday morning (Dec. 13):

''Blowing snow in the wind prone areas of I-80 are causing reduced speeds for travelers currently. Areas such as The Summit and Arlington along I-80 have blowing snow currently. Expect strong winds to continue tonight if you are traveling along I-80. Roads may be slick at times so take it slow when advised. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain Wind Gap along I-80 through Monday morning. As always check with WYDOT or call 511 for latest road conditions!"