Cheyenne NWS: Winter Storm To Continue Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm which has hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will continue to impact the area today [Thursday].

The agency sent out an email on Thursday morning that included the following:

''The weather Impact Level for Thursday, 16 April 2020 is: Moderate

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

  • Interstate 80 Closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins due to winter weather conditions. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 6 PM this evening.
  • Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges have seen up to 2 feet of new snowfall. South Laramie Range has seen over a foot of new snowfall overnight.
  • The I-80 Corridor from Sidney to Elk Mountain will see the largest additional snowfall amounts this morning before snow tapers off this afternoon.
  • Very cold tonight with single digit low temperatures and windchill temperatures well below zero.''

