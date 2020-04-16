Cheyenne NWS: Winter Storm To Continue Thursday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm which has hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will continue to impact the area today [Thursday].
The agency sent out an email on Thursday morning that included the following:
''The weather Impact Level for Thursday, 16 April 2020 is: Moderate
Here are the current weather event impact highlights:
- Interstate 80 Closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins due to winter weather conditions. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 6 PM this evening.
- Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges have seen up to 2 feet of new snowfall. South Laramie Range has seen over a foot of new snowfall overnight.
- The I-80 Corridor from Sidney to Elk Mountain will see the largest additional snowfall amounts this morning before snow tapers off this afternoon.
- Very cold tonight with single digit low temperatures and windchill temperatures well below zero.''
