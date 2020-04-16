Cheyenne NWS: Winter Storm To Continue Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a winter storm which has hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will continue to impact the area today [Thursday].

The agency sent out an email on Thursday morning that included the following:

''The weather Impact Level for Thursday, 16 April 2020 is: Moderate

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

Interstate 80 Closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins due to winter weather conditions. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 6 PM this evening.

Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges have seen up to 2 feet of new snowfall. South Laramie Range has seen over a foot of new snowfall overnight.

The I-80 Corridor from Sidney to Elk Mountain will see the largest additional snowfall amounts this morning before snow tapers off this afternoon.

Very cold tonight with single digit low temperatures and windchill temperatures well below zero.''



