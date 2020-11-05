Cheyenne NWS: Winter Weather Headed Our Way Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect an end to the summerlike weather we have been enjoying when a cold front passes through this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Conditions will be warm and windy these next few days before a winter system moves in Sunday. This system appears to be slowing down, meaning the snow will start later, but may linger longer into Monday. Be prepared for travel impacts Sunday into Monday due to potential snow accumulation and high winds. There are still uncertainties in the forecast for snow amounts, but monitor your latest forecasts at weather.gov/cheyenne.''