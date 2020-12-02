Cheyenne Owns One of the Highest DUI Rates in the U.S.

A recent study revealed an unfortunate statistic for Cheyenne in that the city has one of the highest rates for DUIs in the nation.

As the holiday season is now in full swing, it's the optimal time for people to want to be festive and throw a few drinks back at holiday gatherings. Of course, during a raging pandemic, it would be great if those would become more limited regardless. But people are still in the mood to do some celebrating since it's still the holidays and it's likely that on some level, the drinks will be flowing.

It's during times like these it's more important than ever to remind anyone who does have their share of adult beverages to make the decision to NOT get behind the wheel.

Insurify, a website that compares auto insurance quotes, compiled the research from their database which includes driving records and also statewide data provided by the National Highway Traffic Administration.

Of all the cities in the U.S., Cheyenne has the 7th highest rate for DUIs. That's definitely not a statistic that we want to be anywhere near the top. Almost 50 (49.57) out of every 1,000 people have a DUI on record in Cheyenne. The statewide DUI rate in Wyoming is the highest in the nation with 13.97 out of every 1,000 drivers. Both those statistics by themselves should be sobering (no pun intended). Casper finished 4th in the nation and Gillette had the top rate for DUIs in the nation at 68.56 out of 1,000. Yikes!

We all like to go out and have a few from time to time, especially during the holiday season. It's been a long 2020 for everyone. Whatever happens, don't make it worse. Please find a sober ride before getting behind the wheel after drinking. Ubers and Lyfts are certain to be on the roads around Cheyenne throughout the holiday season so there's always a way to find access to sober ride home. Please drink responsibly so we can all have a safe and happy holiday season!