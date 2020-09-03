Cheyenne Pets Of The Week

It’s another week of some pets looking for a new home. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is doing great things with trying to move these animals out, we just need to find the perfect situation for these guys.

On a side note, this weekend is the Corgi Derby at Pine Bluffs Distillery. You could still get in on the action this weekend for a great cause, and let’s face it, Corgi’s racing each other is just plain adorable.

First up on the list is Koda, he’s been at the shelter a while, so like his pal Yankee before him, we need to find him a new home before he thinks this is his normal life. Here’s a little info from the shelter:

Koda is a laid back adult dog that enjoys going on walks and hanging out in the yard. He can also be a couch potato where you can find him taking a snooze. He likes to jump up and give you kisses.

Chloe

Chloe makes friends everywhere she goes! This sweet uptown girl has a big social circle and is looking to make it bigger! She loves hanging out with her friends and playing with her toys. All she needs now is her forever home so she can shine her brightest.

Max

Max is currently living with his awesome foster family and available by appointment. Go to our website to see what his foster family has to say about him!

Cullen

Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Mr. Cullen Bohannon is an affectionate, young playful male kitty. He has been through a lot so far in his short life, but has finally found his path to happiness.

Sunny

I like to think my golden years will be my best years. I enjoy sitting in my post watching my surroundings and loving my people.

Arlo

Arlo is a beautiful lady kitty looking for her home. She puts up a good show of being a tough kitty, but she melts in your hands once you pet her. She may do better in a home without other cats/dogs.