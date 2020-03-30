Cheyenne Police Aren’t Enforcing Coronavirus Orders

Cheyenne police say they're "not doing any kind of enforcement" to make sure residents are practicing social distancing when they go out.

"It's one of those things to where they're just kind of taking it week by week and seeing if the government needs to, I guess, step it up," said Officer David Inman. "Nobody (is) stopping people from being out and saying, 'What are you doing out?'"

Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist on Friday extended a two-week shutdown of schools and businesses to April 17 to contain the coronavirus, but they've yet to issue a stay-at-home order.

"It's still something that they're trying to avoid if they can, so we haven't even talked about it," said Inman. "If that does go in place, then obviously we're going to have to have a talk with staff and see where to go from that because that's a pretty double-edged sword."

"Even the stay-at-home orders, if I'm not mistaken, say you can still go to get essential things like groceries and stuff like that," he added. "It's not going to be one of those things where you just detain somebody to try to figure out they're lying to you or something."

At this time there are 94 reported cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, 20 of which are in Laramie County.

