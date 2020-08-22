Cheyenne Police Arrest Highway Patrol Trooper for Stalking

The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday arrested a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on several misdemeanor charges for stalking, according to a news releasee by the Highway Patrol on Saturday.

The trooper is Andrew Kelly and he is stationed in Cheyenne.

The Highway Patrol is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the police, and said it does not condone this alleged conduct by any troopers.

It also its conducting a separate administrative review.

The Highway Patrol has placed Kelly on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

