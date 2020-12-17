Cheyenne Police Arrest Transient For Stealing Unattended Car

Cheyenne Police are again reminding people not to leave running vehicles unattended after they say one such vehicle was stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a CPD news release, the car was stolen from the Neighborhood School childcare facility at 511 W. 19th Street at around 3 p.m. The car, a white 2019 Jeep Compass, was soon seen by a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy driving south in the 400 block of the South Greely Highway.

The car soon parked in the parking lot of Town and Country Liquor at 640 South Greeley Highway, at which time the deputy approached the driver, 40-year-old William Onyski, who tried to run away.

But he was soon found and arrested on the following charges:

• Motor vehicle theft

• Interference with a peace officer

• Driving without an interlock device

• Suspended driver’s license

Police say the incident should remind people about the dangers of leaving a running vehicle, unattended.