Cheyenne police are asking drivers to avoid a two block stretch of Morrie Avenue near Holliday Park due to a crash.

Friday at 10:46 a.m., police posted on Facebook that they were "working a crash involving 4 vehicles in the area of E 19th E 20th & E 21st Streets, where they intersect with Morrie St."

Police didn't say how many people were injured in the crash, but they say no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

