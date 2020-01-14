Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Burglary, Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of vehicle burglary and credit card fraud.

Police allege the man (pictured above) broke into a vehicle behind Domino's Pizza, stole a wallet and then used a credit card that was in the wallet to try and purchase items at Walmart.

Police have not said which Domino's or Walmart the alleged crimes occurred at, nor when they happened.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to email Officer Vielhak at avielhack@cheyennepd.org and reference case number 20-2478.

​​