Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Shoplifter

Police in Cheyenne need help from the community to identify a woman accused of shoplifting.

Officer David Inman says the woman (pictured above) stole merchandise from the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue around 10:40 a.m. this morning.

"Walmart is still working on trying to get the amount," said Inman. "It's not looking like a felony amount, but they definitely got away with some merchandise."

Police suspect the woman to be in her 30s and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to email Officer Tafoya at jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

