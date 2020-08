UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident.

Police say the incident happened at Murdoch's on Tuesday, Aug. 18,.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured woman is asked to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

​​