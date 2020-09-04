Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Solving Suspected Hit-&-Run Case

Cheyenne police are once again asking for the public's help in trying to determine what happened to a woman who died after being involved in what police believe was a hit-and-run.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.

Police say 67-year-old Ann Miner, of Torrington, was found lying in the roadway between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites. She was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, where she later died.

"There's always that off chance that she might have been injured somewhere else and someone dumped her there," said Officer David Inman. "So we're not really putting out right now where she was coming from, what she was doing, just because of that slim chance that it could be something more than just getting hit by a car."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

