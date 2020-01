UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Munoz has been apprehended.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Zachary Munoz.

"He is wanted on charges of felony larceny," police said on their Facebook page.

Anyone who sees Munoz is asked to call 911. All other tips can be emailed to Officer Tafoya at jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

