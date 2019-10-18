Cheyenne Police Asking for Help Identifying Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of credit card fraud.

Officer Kevin Malatesta says the man (pictured above) used a stolen credit card to purchase over $1,000 in merchandise from local retailers.

"He has distinct tattoos on his arms and back and wears his ball cap with his ears tucked into it," said Malatesta. "He may be driving a white Jeep Cherokee."​

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

