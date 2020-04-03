Cheyenne Police Asking for Help Identifying Shoplifter

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at JAX Cheyenne Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch.

Officer David Inman says the man (pictured above) stole merchandise from the store around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.​ Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​​

​​