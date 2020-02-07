Cheyenne Police Asking for Help Identifying Shoplifter

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at Sam's Club.

Officer David Inman says the woman (pictured above) and two other people stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

"They left in a white, late model Chevy or GMC four-door pickup with silver alloy wheels and a chrome plated toolbox mounted in the bed," said Inman. "The license plate was obscured."

Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.​ Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​​

