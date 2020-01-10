Cheyenne Police Asking for Help in Identifying Booze Bandit

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a booze bandit who they say keeps hitting a package liquor store in central Cheyenne.

Officer David Inman says the man (pictured above) has shoplifted liquor from Scooter's Package Liquor at 507 E. Lincolnway several times. The most recent incident was reported on Monday, Jan. 6.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

