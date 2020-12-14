Cheyenne Police Asking For Help In Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a trio of connected burglaries on Dell Range.

Three businesses, including Starbucks (2518 Dell Range), Panera Bread (2440 Dell Range), and Chipotle (1508 Dell Range) were all victimized on the morning of Nov. 6.

Police are asking anyone with information on this or other crimes to call Crimestoppers at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.