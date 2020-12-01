Cheyenne Police Chief Thanks Public, Reviews Term

Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak posted a video on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page thanking the public for their support over the past week,.

The chief also used the video to review what he says have been some of the achievements of the CPD during his time at the helm. Kozak has led the department since 2010, making him the longest-serving police chief in Cheyenne history.

Cheyenne Mayor-Elect Patrick Collins recently announced that he would not be retaining Kozak or Fire Chief Greg Hoggatt when he assumes office next year.

Kozak says in the video that it was recorded immediately following the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade.