Cheyenne Police Department Cracking Down On Impaired Drivers

The Cheyenne Police Department is joining a national crackdown on drunk drivers for the rest of this month.

That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. The post reads as follows:

As part of the Nation Crackdown on Impaired driving, we will have our DUI Command Vehicle and extra officers out focusing on impaired drivers through the end of the month. Don’t end #BummerSummer2020 with a DUI. Make the smart choice and choose a sober driver.