Cheyenne Police Department Lobby Closed Until Further Notice

In an effort to minimize social contact during the coronavirus pandemic, Cheyenne police have closed their front lobby until further notice.

"We hope to minimize the risk of exposure to our first responders by handling calls that are not in progress over the phone or online," said Officer David Inman.

"We want to assure our community that if there is a crime in progress or something that requires emergency response, that officers will still be responding," he added.

Those wishing to file a police report online can do so by visiting cheyennepd.org/onlinereporting. Citizens can also request departmental public records by visiting cheyennepd.org/requestreport.

